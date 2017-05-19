U.S. House of Rep. to send healthcare bill to Senate in some weeks

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

House Speaker Paul Ryan, Friday said the U.S House of Representatives will send its healthcare overhaul plan passed earlier this month to the Senate in a few weeks after it receives the final analysis by congressional reviewers.

During a radio interview, Paul Ryan said the delay was “out of an abundance of caution” until the Congressional Budget Office released its findings on how much the legislation will cost and how it will impact health insurance coverage. CBO’s analysis is expected to come, Monday, noting the final changes to the bill before it passed the Republican-led House earlier this month. It had previously released scores for earlier versions of the bill.

[See Also] President Trump makes his first foreign trip; Here’s his itinerary

On the syndicated Hugh Hewitt show. “We are just basically being overly cautious, but there’s really kind of a non-issue here,” “We’re moving it over to the Senate probably in a couple of weeks.” Republicans are eager to make good on of their key campaign promises to repeal and replace Obamacare. The plan which narrowly passed the House despite inside clashes between the Republicans between hard-line and more moderate members.

The bill faces a potentially hilly climb in the Senate, where Republicans hold a smaller majority. Senate Republican leaders have formed a working group but it remains unclear how much of the House bill they will accept.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll found 44 percent of almost 2,000 people surveyed disapproved of the House bill shortly after it passed compared to 38 percent who approved of it. Drew Hammill, House Democrat Leader Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman, said the bill was almost a liability for Republicans and “has no chance of success in the Senate, and now may even have to come back to the House to be amended.”

[Read Also] Sweden drops WikiLeaks founder rape allegations after 7 years in court

According to CBO, the bill would leave 24 million more Americans without health coverage by 2026 and slash the budger by $150 billion .The House and the Senate must pass a final piece of legislation before Trump could sign it into law. When he was asked if the Senate could pass it bill before August, Ryan said: “That’s a doable timeline.”