Sweden drops WikiLeaks founder rape investigation after 7years

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

According to a prosecution statement released Friday, Sweden is dropping its investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on rape allegations bringing an end to a 7 year legal tug of war.

Assange has been holed up at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012. He had taken refuge there to avoid extradition to Sweden over allegation of rape. “
The statement read “Chief Prosecutor Marianne Ny has today decided to discontinue the preliminary investigation regarding suspected rape concerning Julian Assange.”

