Isaac Adewole takes top spot, as Fashola rises two places | YNaija Ranking for ministers

When the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced the return of the dreaded disease, Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo last Friday, many Nigerians were worried that the disease may cause another disaster if not properly managed.

But the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole has done a good job in putting preventive measures in place to stop it from returning to the country. The Ministry of health directed all health officials to ensure that all patients diagnosed with fever should be tested for Ebola.

He took it a step further in line with the Federal Government to provide screening of persons with symptoms at major airports in the country.

On his part, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has done relatively well in the past week. He issued a stern warning to Distribution Companies (DisCos) for their inability to provide quality service to consumers.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Jummai Alhassan in the last week has dropped by three places.

While speaking on the release of the 82 Chibok girls during a press briefing, she said, “the people complaining that they’re not allowed to see the are not their biological parents or guardians”, adding that the “persons doubting that are  — we’re happy to pay for you to travel to Chibok to confirm from families”.

This statement was uncalled for, rude and rather unnecessary.

From the best to the worst, see our effectiveness ranking for ministers.

See the top 10 below:

NameDesignationStateRank This WeekRank Last Week
Prof. Issac AdewoleMinster of HealthOsun14
Kemi AdeosunMinister of FinanceOgun21
Geoffrey OnyemaMinister of Foreign AffairsEnugu32
Abubakar MalamiMinister of Justice & Attorney-General of the FederationKebbi43
Abdulrahman DambazzauMinistry of InteriorKano57
Rotimi AmaechiMinister of TransportationRivers66
Kayode FayemiMinister of Solid Minerals(Mines and Steel Development)Ekiti77
Chris NgigeMinister of Labour & EmploymentAnambra88
Usani UguruMinister of Niger DeltaCross River99
Muhammadu BelloMinister of Federal Capital TerritoryAdamawa1010

See full ranking here

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.‎

