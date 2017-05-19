Isaac Adewole takes top spot, as Fashola rises two places | YNaija Ranking for ministers

When the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced the return of the dreaded disease, Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo last Friday, many Nigerians were worried that the disease may cause another disaster if not properly managed.

But the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole has done a good job in putting preventive measures in place to stop it from returning to the country. The Ministry of health directed all health officials to ensure that all patients diagnosed with fever should be tested for Ebola.

He took it a step further in line with the Federal Government to provide screening of persons with symptoms at major airports in the country.

On his part, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has done relatively well in the past week. He issued a stern warning to Distribution Companies (DisCos) for their inability to provide quality service to consumers.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Jummai Alhassan in the last week has dropped by three places.

While speaking on the release of the 82 Chibok girls during a press briefing, she said, “the people complaining that they’re not allowed to see the #Chibok21 are not their biological parents or guardians”, adding that the “persons doubting that #Chibok82 are #ChibokGirls — we’re happy to pay for you to travel to Chibok to confirm from families”.

This statement was uncalled for, rude and rather unnecessary.

From the best to the worst, see our effectiveness ranking for ministers.

See the top 10 below:

Name Designation State Rank This Week Rank Last Week Prof. Issac Adewole Minster of Health Osun 1 4 Kemi Adeosun Minister of Finance Ogun 2 1 Geoffrey Onyema Minister of Foreign Affairs Enugu 3 2 Abubakar Malami Minister of Justice & Attorney-General of the Federation Kebbi 4 3 Abdulrahman Dambazzau Ministry of Interior Kano 5 7 Rotimi Amaechi Minister of Transportation Rivers 6 6 Kayode Fayemi Minister of Solid Minerals(Mines and Steel Development) Ekiti 7 7 Chris Ngige Minister of Labour & Employment Anambra 8 8 Usani Uguru Minister of Niger Delta Cross River 9 9 Muhammadu Bello Minister of Federal Capital Territory Adamawa 10 10

See full ranking here

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.‎