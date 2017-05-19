We are in full support of the anti-corruption war – Senate

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Senate has said the statement credited to the Federal Government that the upper chamber is mocking the anti-graft war was made by some “mischievous elements.”

This was stated in a statement by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi, on Friday.

He said there are “more than enough proofs” that the lawmakers were working to strengthen the anti-corruption process.

The Senate’s spokesman acknowledged the successes recorded so far by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in the bid to eradicate corruption.

He further said, “Available facts point to the fact that the 8th Senate is really complementing the efforts of the executive arm in order to achieve better results.

“On Wednesday this week alone, two anti-corruption bills passed the second reading stage in the Senate and were referred to relevant committees for further action. The bills are the Proceeds of Crime Bill and the Assets Forfeiture Bill. Both bills are private member bills sponsored by senators. A third anti-corruption bill is already in the works.

“Also on Wednesday, the Senate passed a motion in which it resolved that all statutory corporations should submit their budget estimates within two weeks and should refrain from spending money on capital projects.

“This is a strong move to block loopholes through which revenues due to government are being siphoned. That is sure one of the boldest moves to stop corruption in revenue generating agencies.”