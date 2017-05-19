Joe Biden might consider making a run for White House 2020

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

Joe Biden might be considering making another run for the White House.

On Thursday, when he asked if he would run for President in 2020, Biden said “Could I? Yes. Would I? Probably not.”

Biden, who by the next Presidential election be nearly 78 years old, emphasized that his focus right now is on “putting his family back together” after he lost his son Beau to brain cancer in 2016.

Biden who has been known as the poorest man in the U.S Senate, also said he needs to fulfill several financial promises to his wife such as paying off their mortgage.

He said at the SALT hedge fund conference in Las Vegas that if those things were done and he was certified healthy, “I may very well do it.”

Biden also admitted people have been approaching him to run for President, but he has told them he can’t commit right now. He also spoke about how urgent the need to think big and find ways to fix the country’s many issues. “Let’s wake up!” Biden said. “This is America. We all walk around like, ‘Oh my God. What are we going to do?’ C’mon man!”

Biden also offered advice to the Congress. “Argue like hell … but show some respect,” he said.

Referring to Hilary Clinton’s competence as a presidential candidate, “I never thought she was a great candidate. I thought I was a great candidate,” he said.

Biden also made allusion to the state of the country, President Obama went eight years “without a single scandal,” Biden said to applause. “Not one.” He praised Obama as “absolutely totally competent” and someone who took the job “extremely seriously.”

Of his decision to take up Obama’ offer to be his Vice President, he said “It was the best decision I ever made.”