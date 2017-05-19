President Trump’s approval ratings hit new low in polls

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

President Trump’s approval ratings have hit another low in new polls, following drama filled weeks of and controversial decisions in the White House.

The latest Politico/Morning Consult survey found 53% of respondents disapproving of the job Trump is doing as President and only 41% approving, the lowest approval rating in this poll since he took office. Some of Trump’s recent actions didn’t sit well with voters.

58% disapproved of Trump’s move to share classified information with the Russian officials last week while 41% percent said they were not confident in the President’s ability to handle classified information. When questioned about the reports that Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to stop an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, 50% of voters thought it was inappropriate of Trump to fire Comey.

Conducted on May 16-18, the survey of 1,970 registered voters has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

