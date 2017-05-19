UTME 2017: We didn’t extend deadline for registration – JAMB

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has debunked reports of extension of the date of registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Head of JAMB Information and Media, Fabian Benjamin, dismissed the rumour in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

He said, “The Board has closed registration and there is no plan to extend the date.

“The registration has not been extended except for those who had pins but couldn’t register as at May 5, when we closed registration.

“These categories of Nigerians are allowed to register and a date will be set aside for them to write their examination.”