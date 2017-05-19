90 Nigerians deported by South Africa

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The South African government on Friday deported 90 Nigerians for committing immigration-related offences.

Spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, confirmed in Lagos.

Alabi said the deportees, who are all men, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 3.30pm.

“This afternoon, about 3.30pm, 90 Nigerians were deported from South Africa for committing immigration-related offences.

“Some of them were alleged to have been living in the country without valid documents.

“They were received by the appropriate agencies including the police and profiled before being allowed to depart to their respective destinations, ” Alabi said.

South Africa had also on February 28, sent 97 Nigerians back home for committing various offences.