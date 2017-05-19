The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. Fleeing Boko Haram insurgents relocating from Sambisa to Taraba forest

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku on Thursday said fleeing Boko Haram members have relocated from Sambisa forest in Borno state to Suntai Daaji forest in the state.

2. Just In: Suicide bombers attack UNIMAID again

Two suicide bombers on Thursday night attacked the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

3. Sweden drops WikiLeaks founder rape investigation after 7 years

According to a prosecution statement released Friday, Sweden is dropping its investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on rape allegations bringing an end to a 7 year legal tug of war.

4. 3 dead, 19 rescued in collapsed building in Lagos

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Adesina Tiamiyu, has confirmed the death of three people, and 19 others rescued in the collapsed three-storey building at Ilasa area of Lagos.

5. ‘Buhari should just resign’ – Aisha Yesufu (WATCH)

Co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG), advocacy group, Aisha Yesufu, has called on Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari to resign and stop dragging Nigeria’a development.