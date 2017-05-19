‘Buhari should just resign’ – Aisha Yesufu (WATCH)

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG), advocacy group, Aisha Yesufu, has called on Nigeria’s Presiden,t Muhammadu Buhari to resign and stop dragging Nigeria’a development.

Posting a video on her twitter handle, Yesufu emphasised that on the issue of calling Yemi Osinbajo, ‘Acting President’.

Yusufu said, “When are we going to realize that this acting president thing is just not working out? It is really not working out.

“Things are stagnating in Nigeria. For crying out loud, the president is sick. The President is not capable of discharging his duties as president.

“Why can’t he resign? Sickness can come on anybody. Nobody is wishing the president bad. The fact that he is sick doesn’t mean that he is going to die today or tomorrow.

“Somebody that is as healthy as I am right now can drop dead. It is life! For how long are we going to wait and see things go in disarray. Who is going to sign the budget, we don’t know.

“The report on Babachir, what is happening to it. Why are we being held to ransom?

“The Acting President can’t do anything because he wants to be seen as a good man.”