Ade Olufeko to impart on the “digital ecosystem” at Oxford University

Ade Olufeko, a World Class Award Winning technologist, founder and Chief Platform Strategist of Visual Collaborative, is one of the panelists to discuss on “Digital Destiny: The future of African Technology and Entrepreneurship” session of the Annual Oxford Africa Business Conference of Oxford University in England.

This will be held on 19 and 20 May 2017 at the Blavatnik School of Government to discuss African technology in the context of the conference theme: ‘Breaking the Frame[works] – Redefining Africa’s geopolitical, economic and cultural identity today’.

Mr Olufeko will join other panelists to discuss digital literacy, legacies and movements on the continent and also examine the opportunities the creative fields generate to move Africa forward. Olufeko has lectured at various institutions around the world such as Harvard Business School, Carnegie Mellon, Lagos Business School and many interactive festivals on technology.

Info about the conference: http://www.oxfordafricaconference.com

speakers profile: http://www.olufeko.com