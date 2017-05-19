Despite his recusal, Nunes continues reviewing Russia Intelligence

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

Rep. Devin Nunes, former head of the House Russia investigation, is continuing to review Russia related intelligence, a move that has Democrats grumbling that he has violated the spirit of his recusal. Nunes visited the C.I.A this week to review Russia intelligence, as lawmakers got wind of information of Nunes trip, it seemed to annoy Democrats who thought that they had moved on from the disaster that was Nunes’ White House coordination.

Nancy Pelosi, the House Democratic Leader and Rep. Adam Schiff, called for Nunes to recuse himself from the investigation, he was accused of coordinating with President Trump to sabotage the inquiry. After 3 weeks, Nunes became the subject of a Ethics probe into whether he revealed classified intelligence. and had to step aside from the House Russia investigation,

When asked why he was still involved in reviewing Russian intelligence “I don’t talk about intelligence,” he said Thursday. When Nunes stepped aside from the House Russia probe, he noted that a trio of Republican representatives would be taking his place , but he didnt state that he would withdraw from the Russia investigation completely.

In a statement on April 6, “I believe it is in the best interests of the House Intelligence Committee and the Congress for me to have Rep. Mike Conaway, with assistance from Reps. Trey Gowdy and Tom Rooney, temporarily take charge of the committee’s Russia investigation while the House Ethics Committee looks into this matter. I will continue to fulfill all my other responsibilities as committee chairman.”