Melania Trump set to meet Military families during first trip

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

On Thursday, the Office of the First Lady announced that Melania Trump will deliver remarks to U.S military families when she joins President Trump during his inaugural overseas trip.

Melania Trump said in a statement, “I am very excited for the upcoming trip, it will not just be an opportunity to support my husband as he works on important matters of national security and foreign relations, it will also be my honor to visit and speak with women and children from different countries, with different perspectives.”

[In case you missed it] Joe Biden might consider making a run for the White House 2020

The First Lady trip includes a four-country and five-stop tour that commences Friday. The Trumps are also slated to visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy, and Belgium. The trip includes a Vatican Stop to see Pope Francis, the first lady will join the president for some events but will participate in several other events on her own.

Citing security concerns, the White House will not be releasing a comprehensive itinerary for Melania. The Trumps will return according to Washington on May 27.

[See Also] Joe Lieberman might just be the next FBI Director position