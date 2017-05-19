BREAKING: Acting President Osinbajo receives 2017 budget

by Azeez Adeniyi

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has officially received the 2017 budget from the National Assembly.

This was disclosed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande on Friday.

He said the appropriation bill was undergoing prompt and diligent consideration.

He said, “2017 Budget -Appropriations bill now officially received in the Acting President’s office & undergoing very prompt & diligent consideration.”

Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ita Enang in an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday had said the Presidency already received the budget.

He added that the budget will be signed by Buhari before being transmitted to Osinbajo for further processes.