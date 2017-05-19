NSCDC arrests JAMB candidate with gun

Security agencies have arrested a 21-year-old candidate of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) who brought a gun to one of the centres in Nasarawa state.

The state’s commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mr. Bashir Lawal-Kano, told journalists in Lafia about the arrest on Thursday.

He said the suspect was arrested at the Nasarawa State Polytechnic centre.

The commandant disclosed that the candidate was found with a locally-made pistol and two rounds of live ammunition.

He said the suspect confessed that someone gave him the gun for safe keeping.

He added that he would be be charged to court for illegal possession of firearms.