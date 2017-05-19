[The Music Blog]: Our eyes are rolling all the way to the back at Wizkid’s comment on Davido’s RCA deal

Even as both artists continue to soar on global frontiers Wizkid and Davido’s implied rivalry remains a statement of fact and machinations of their own cult followings. The only problem is, despite multiple claims of beef by media outlets over the years, there has neither been a public confrontation or affirmation of bad blood by either Davido or Wizkid.

Nonetheless, blog headlines must run and this time around, Wizkid will perhaps be fueling a new round of speculation of beef thanks to a recent interview with DJ Abrantee‘s Afrobeats Show on UK radio station, Capital Xtra. During a round of questions about his new deal with Sony via RCA, Davido’s name came up during the discussion and in response Wizkid quipped “He’s signed to RCA? I didn’t know that”.

Davido who originally signed to RCA’s parent label, Sony earlier last year, was also unveiled to have pitched his tent at RCA towards the end of the year. While it is possible that Wiz is just genuinely oblivious of things happening outside of his world, it seems unlikely someone at RCA would have failed to mention the Starboy that another Nigerian was signed to the same label. More or less a Davido who isn’t the shyest about sharing all the details of his career progress on social media.

I won’t be the one to call the subtle shade here, but it is worthwhile to note that the contents of Davido’s original contract with Sony was reportedly problematic, hence why he had to re-negotiate a contract with Sony’s RCA imprint. Is Wizkid hinting that Davido has once again found himself in a conundrum with RCA or is he really deep in the music and disconnected from everything else?

Well, I guess we will never know until social media finds interesting ways to interpret this video below of what clearly looks like a god-level shade.