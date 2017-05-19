3 dead, 19 rescued in collapsed building in Lagos

by Omoleye Omoruyi

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Adesina Tiamiyu, has confirmed the death of three people, and 19 others rescued in the collapsed three-storey building at Ilasa area of Lagos.

The rescue operation started on Thursday, continuing on Friday as it is believed that some people are still trapped under the rubble.

Spokesperson, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye said that the rescue operation was almost getting to ground zero.

The building was under construction when it collapsed on Thursday around 2:30pm.