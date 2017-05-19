‘Fleeing Boko Haram insurgents relocating from Sambisa to Taraba forest’

by Azeez Adeniyi

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku on Thursday said fleeing Boko Haram members have relocated from Sambisa forest in Borno state to Suntai Daaji forest in the state.

Ishaku made this known when the general officer commanding (GOC) of 82 army division, Enugu, Major Gen. Adamu Abubakar, paid him a courtesy visit in Jalingo, capital of his state.

He said deployment of special forces to the state was necessary to root out “the regrouping Boko Haram insurgents and other terrorists in the state”.

“The massive influx of people into Taraba for some time now has been the major cause of insecurity,” Ishaku said.

“But when I was warning of the repercussions, I was accused of being against visitors, but today all of us are victims of their criminal activities.

“The terrorists are today committing all sorts of criminal activities, including rape, kidnapping and killings.

“People can’t travel freely on Bali-Suntai-Takum road among several other routes any longer in the state.”

Ishaku also proffered ranching as the best solution to the clashes between farmers and grazers as well as cattle rustling in the state.

“The population of Nigeria at independence and now is not the same and we must think and look inward to solve these problems associated with open grazing,” he said.