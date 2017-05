Music reality show, ‘The Voice Nigeria’ is set to begin on Jul be 18 after conclusion of auditions.

Musicians Waje, Patoranking, and Timi Dakolo return as coaches while Yemi Alade replaces 2Baba.

The winner of season two would get a recording contract with Universal Music Group, an SUV car worth seven million naira including a trip to Dubai.

The Voice Nigeria is a reality singing competition, which searches for Nigeria’s next big music star.