Buratai’s warning: Nigerians will defend democracy – APC

by Azeez Adeniyi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday said Nigerians will resist possible attempt to topple the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi said this while reacting to Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Burutai’s alarm that some people were approaching soldiers for political reasons.

While speaking with journalists in Ilorin, Abdullahi said the federal level, initially hesitated to react so as to allow Nigerians respond to it.

He said, “We have hesitated to react so far because we think that the house belongs to us so we wanted to wait for Nigerians to react and Nigerians have reacted.

“If there was any such thing in the offing, I think it is clear to everyone that Nigerians will defend their own democracy.”

The United Kingdom and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo had condemned and plan to oust a democratic government in the country.