Buratai’s warning: Those seeking change must do it democratically – UK

by Azeez Adeniyi

The United Kingdom has said it would continue to support democracy as the only system of government in Nigeria.

The UK government said this against the backdrop of a warning by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, who alleged, on Tuesday, that some people were approaching soldiers for political reasons, warning the soldiers, who might heed such overtures of serious consequences.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright said anyone, who was seeking for change, must follow the democratic process which is election.

Arkwrigt said this in Abuja on Wednesday while fielding questions from journalists after the presentation of a Chatham House Report, titled, ‘Collective Action on Corruption in Nigeria: A Social Norms Approach to Connecting Society and Institutions’.

Arkwrtight said, “The British Government believes that democracy is absolutely critical in Nigeria. There is a democratic process here; there are elections. If you are not happy with your leaders, then you should change your leadership process through your leaders and through elections.

“That is exactly what happened in 2015 and it is what the British Government will expect to happen in Nigeria. So, our position is very clear; we stand for democracy, we stand for the democratic process and we stand for change, if that is what the people of Nigeria want.

“It has to be a choice that the people make and not a choice that is imposed upon them.”