Suicide bomber attacks military checkpoint, injures two soldiers

by Azeez Adeniyi

Two soldiers were injured on Wednesday after a female suicide bomber attacked a military checkpoint in the Konduga area of Borno State, TheCable reports.

A witness told the news platform that the incident happened around 8pm.

According to the witness, the bomber was pretending to be asking for the soldier’s number.

“The soldier did not know what she was up to. She was chatting with him and before he knew it she had detonated her explosive,” the witness said.

A soldier said other soldiers on duty prevented the attacker from wreaking havoc on residents.

“We heard the unfortunate sound and did not know exactly what it was. Before we knew it, we discovered that it was at one of our checkpoints,” he said.

“There was no casualty on the civilian side because our men prevented the suicide bomber from going into the residential area.”

The injured soldiers are currently at the accident and emergency section of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), TheCable reports.

Some suicide bombers had attacked the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), killing a security guard and injuring a soldier.