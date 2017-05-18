Ex-Enugu gov, Chime still being investigated – EFCC

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said former Enugu governor, Sullivan Chime is still under investigation for alleged corruption.

Chime had recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor is being investigated for his alleged role in the N23bn campaign funds involving a former Petroleum Resources minister, Dieziani Alison-Madueke.

The EFCC had last year invited Chime to its Enugu South-East zonal office over the campaign fund.

Head of EFCC operations in the South-East, Johnson Babalola while addressing journalists on Wednesday in Enugu said Chime was still being investigated.

Chime’s former aide, Rita Mba, who also questioned had alleged that the EFCC has been compromised in the case.

Mba was also the state’s Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Government Affairs at the time.

Reacting to Mba’s claim that the commission had been compromised in the case against Chime, Babalola said, “Chime is still under investigation, criminal cases don’t have expiry date.

“The case is still not closed.

“Rita has the right to allege that we have compromised – we are operating democracy, freedom of speech, freedom of expression.

“But I want to tell you that she too is still under investigation and I don’t want to say more than that about the case.

“She is still under investigation and we are making progress.”

Babalola also added that EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu was innocent of allegations against him by the DSS and Senate.

“He (Magu) is innocent, he is a very clean man, the DSS is wrong.

“The main thing in Nigeria is corruption and insecurity, the powers that be are against my oga.

“He has no skeleton in his cupboard and they cannot stop him from carrying out investigation,” Babalola said.