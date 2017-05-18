FG constitutes 10-man standby committee to tackle Ebola

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Federal Government on Wednesday said it has constituted a 10-man committee of health workers to stay on standby to tackle possibke outbreak of Ebola.

Minister of health, Isaac Adewole said this while briefing state house correspondents at the end of the federal executive council (FEC) meeting.

He said this became necessary following the new case of Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He said the standby team comprises ten frontline healthcare workers that would be moving to locations where they are needed.

He said the team is currently financed by the ministry.

He also stated that cases of meningitis have reduced though “there is still a challenge in treating the infected persons after difficulties in diagnosing them at the first instance.”