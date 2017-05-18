30-year-old Nigerians will soon be able to run for President – Dogara

by Azeez Adeniyi

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has said 30-year-old Nigerians would soon be eligible to be President of the country.

Dogara spoke in Abuja when he addressed the plenary of the Nigerian Youth Parliament.

He explained that the provision was contained in a new bill seeking to lower the age qualification for persons vying for political offices in Nigeria.

He stated that the aim of the bill was to give adequate representation to the country’s 60 percent youth population.

If the amendment succeeds, the age qualification for the Presidency will drop from 40 to 30 years; Governor, 35 to 30 years; Senate, 35 to 30 years; House of Representatives and State House of Assembly, 30 to 25 years.

He spoke further, “It is also my strong view that creativity and innovation are critical elements in engendering economic growth and development.

“Indeed the world is open for the youths to excel, especially in the area of technological development. Nigerian Youths can compete strongly in the technological field in the new world economy.

“We only need better technological education, funding and exposure to best practices.”