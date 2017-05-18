Expose those planning to take over power | Ndigbo tells Buratai

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai to expose those approaching soldiers for political.

Buratai had raised alarm that some politicians were approaching soldiers for political reasons, which was aimed at usurping power.

Ohanaeze warned against attempt, by anybody or group, to take advantage of President Muhammadu Buhari’s sickness “to take power through the back door.”

Deputy Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu said Nigerians deserved to know the individuals concerned.

“He (Buratai) should name those people, so that Nigerians will know who they are, and their motives.

“People should not take advantage of Mr. President’s health condition to take power through the back door.

“Whoever they are, they should know that any attempt to scuttle democracy in this country will be resisted by Nigerians. Military rule is no longer welcome in this country.

“But Buratai should start by naming these people; Nigerians need to know who they are so as to stop them.”