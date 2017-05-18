Stop allocating soldiers to politicians, Wike tells Buratai

by Azeez Adeniyi

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has urged the Nigerian Army to desist from allocating soldiers to politicians.

Wike said this while reacting to a comment credited to the Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, that some people were approaching soldiers for political reasons.

He spoke during the flag off of the construction of the Old Aba Road by Mbano Junction in Oyigbo Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The governor said the attachment of soldiers to politicians was a threat to national security.

He urged Buratai to take action against the alleged hobnobbing of politicians with soldiers.

Wike said all over the world, only the Commander-in-Chief had soldiers guarding him.

He said, “Who are those approving battalions of soldiers to politicians? If they don’t want soldiers to follow politicians, they should stop giving soldiers to politicians.

“It is only in Nigeria that soldiers follow politicians. They should stop soldiers from being security details to politicians. Somebody comes home and they will give him battalions of soldiers and they say soldiers should not hobnob with politicians.

“All over the world, it is only the commander-in-chief that is allowed to use soldiers. But here, you see soldiers following politicians everywhere.”