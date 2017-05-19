Just In: Suicide bombers attack UNIMAID again

by Azeez Adeniyi

Two suicide bombers on Thursday night attacked the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

An explosion was heard in the scholol premises at about 11pm while another bomber detonated at about 12am, it was gathered.

Abu Hanifa Babati, the student union government president, confirmed the attacks.

He said the first attack “occurred around the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, after the bomber detonated the bomb before being accosted by soldiers”.

He said the second explosion occurred around a female hostel called BOT.

Victor Isuku, the spokesperson of the Borno police command, has also confirmed the attack on the university.

“On 18/5/2017 at about 2350hrs, three male suicide bombers with IEDs strapped to their bodies, gained entry into the premises of university of Maiduguri,” he said in a statement.

“In an attempt to enter the female hostels, they were intercepted by security operatives. One of the bombers hurriedly detonated his IED vest, killing himself instantly.

“The other two bombers detonated their near a contruction site also within the proximity of the University premises, killing themselves alone. Three university security personnel reported injured.”

A security guard and a soldier were killed after a twin bomb blast occurred in the university five days ago.