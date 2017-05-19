92-year-old man caught trying to abuse 11-year-old girl

by Omoleye Omoruyi

A 92-year-old pensioner has become Britain’s oldest paedophile to be caught trying to sexually abuse an under-aged girl.

Ivor Gifford was trapped by The Hunted One after they found him using chatrooms to meet young girls.

They posed as an 11-year-old girl called Jessie and her friend Jodie, 12, to lure him in.

When he was arrested in Llanhilleth, South Wales, he told police, ‘I hope I die before this is out. I know how my family will react.’

Within an hour of speaking to the two young girls he started talking about sex and told Jessie to ‘wear something sexy’ for when they met.

Prosecutor Owen Williams said: ‘He was persistent in his attempts. In over 100 pages of messages, you will see that the vast majority refer to a sexual act.

‘Mr Gifford graphically describes sexual acts. He sent images of himself naked.’

He added: ‘[The Hunted One] do not instigate conversations of a sexual nature but wait for the ‘contacter’ to do that.

‘He then went a stage further, having groomed online he made arrangements to meet her.’

‘Directing a child, who doesn’t know how to get from Cardiff to Abertillery, how to get a bus then a train.’

Gifford denied the allegations, saying he was lonely and was looking for a housekeeper, as he wife, 68, died in 2014.

Gifford was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on June 2.