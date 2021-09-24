Kenya bans ‘blasphemous’ film about gay lovers | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Kenya bans ‘blasphemous’ film about gay lovers

Kenyan authorities on Thursday banned a documentary about two gay lovers, calling it “unacceptable and an affront to (the) culture and identity” of a deeply Christian country which has long criminalised homosexuality. – The Citizen reports.

U.S. envoy to travel to Sudan next week after attempted coup

U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will visit Sudan next week to reaffirm American support for the country’s government days after Sudanese authorities said they had thwarted an attempted coup, the White House said Friday. – Reuters reports.

Rwanda president visits troops fighting Mozambique insurgency

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame on Friday began a two-day visit to Mozambique’s insurgent-hit north, where he has sent 1,000 troops to help local soldiers fight jihadist militants. – The Guardian reports.

Kenyan basketballer: Sexual abuse rife for years

A former basketball player in Kenya says sexual abuse has plagued the country’s women’s game “for many, many years” but that a climate of fear is preventing victims from speaking out. – BBC reports.

COVID-19: Nigeria confirms two deaths, 433 cases Thursday, fourth wave ‘imminent’

Nigeria on Thursday recorded two additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 433 fresh cases reported across 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). – Premium Times reports.

