BBNaija: Pere chooses his old relationship over Maria

It is no longer news that an appearance on the Big Brother Naija show is like an automatic death sentence to preexisting romantic relationships. The Big Brother Naija show, is a program for adults that rest on the promise of delivering raunchy content, amongst other things of course. Contestants are expected to be on their naughtiest behavior, and that is why the audience would prefer that those entering the show are single.

To be fair, there have been housemates who manage to remain true to the partner despite the many temptations of the show. But these guys are an oddity on the show. Today, during the diary room session, Pere disclosed that he had a girl friend and hopes that she would have him upon his return.

’ll like to go back to the relationship I left outside if it’s still intact when I’m out. But I’m not sure she could be swayed by things that happened in the house between me and Maria. I can’t wait to see you hopefully you’re still waiting for me,” Pere told Biggie.

Pere in this regard is between that spot of oddity and lost relationship, On one hand, he didn’t really do anything to jeopardize his relationship outside the house. He was single throughout the entire show, and didn’t seem to spend many nights in another woman’s bed. On the other hand, he did profess love for ex-housemate; Maria, and one can only guess what would have become of the pair if Maria was not evicted so early.

It’s a wonder if this mystery girl friend gave Pere the go ahead to play the Big Brother game he came for the show, but regardless of that fact, Pere seems to be in a good spot to win back his girl friend, seeing as he didn’t do anything to hurt or embarrass her on national TV. And if there was ever a curtail of relationship expectations, Pere’s words exemplified that today. Maria, after leaving the house said in an interview that she has no romantic interest in Pere, and Pere just practically re-iterated her words.