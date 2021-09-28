Probe finds 80 alleged sex abuse cases linked to WHO’s DRC work | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

France hits back at claim it is ‘abandoning’ Mali by withdrawing troops

France hit back on Monday at the Malian prime minister’s “indecent” and “unacceptable” claims that it is abandoning the war-torn country by drawing down troops from the restive Sahel region. – France24 reports.

Probe finds 80 alleged sex abuse cases linked to WHO’s DRC work

An independent investigation commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO) has identified more than 80 alleged cases of sexual abuse during the global health agency’s response to an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), including allegations implicating 20 staff members. – Aljazeera reports.

South Africa, Oxfam call for fairer trade rules in response to pandemic

South Africa’s president and the head of Oxfam heaped pressure on World Trade Organization members and manufacturers to allow fairer access to COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, including through a waiver on intellectual property rights. – Reuters reports.

Yoane Wissa: Brentford forward handed DR Congo ‘debut’ chance

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa has been handed a chance to make his competitive debut for DR Congo in next month’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers. – BBC reports.

Young activists bemoan climate inaction, demand more say

Youth climate activists Vanessa Nakate and Greta Thunberg chastized global leaders Tuesday for failing to meet funding pledges to help poor nations adapt to a warming Earth and for delivering too much “blah blah blah’’ as climate change wreaks havoc around the world. – The Washington Post reports.