BBNaija: Saga and Nini keep things cordial in their uncomfortable interviews

The relationship between Saga and Nini in this season of the Big Brother Naija show was one of the show’s most interesting plot points. They both shared a complex relationship that had fans feeling upset, in awe or perplexed owing to how completely infatuated Saga seemed. In the audience’s eyes, Saga was being unreasonably dependent and Nini couldn’t really care less.

To watch Saga practically claw for Nini’s attention, day in day out, was something the fans could not stand, and at the same time could not get enough of. Things took a turn for the extreme when Saga was seen crying over Nini’s absence. A week before that, he blew a task assigned to him by Big Brother in an attempt not to offend Nini.

It was clear throughout the show that Saga’s love for Nini was costing him the game, and making him a laughing stock on social media platforms. It was, however, exciting seeing him come out of the house and tell his side of the story. The fact that he was so infatuated with Nini, the fact that he threw caution to the wind, despite knowing Nini has a boyfriend outside of the house, and the fact that he kept getting into trouble with Big Brother over a girl, were things fans all wanted an answer to.

Fortunately, or unfortunately, after a full day of media rounds, and interviews, those questions were barely answered. Saga and Nini have done a remarkable job keeping things cordial and controversy-free. Every time any of them are asked to describe what they had in the house, they dismiss it as just a deep connection.

They have spent all day denying that they had feelings for each other, they have even debunked the misconception that Saga will pursue a relationship with Nini once they leave the house, as Nini has reiterated that she is going back to her boyfriend.

However, their interviews were somewhat uncomfortable, as Saga and Nini tried time and again, to defend themselves against the evidence that was presented before them.