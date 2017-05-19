by Omoleye Omoruyi

A top official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), ha​s ​been accused of corrupt practices.

Abubakar Aliyu Madaki retired as a Superintendent of Police in December of 2013, from the EFCC where he was assigned, but was called back by Magu months after.

It was then gathered that he acquired exotic properties across the country worth billions.

He allegedly acquired a N450million house in Wuse 2 and another house for his lady friend in Wuse zone 4, worth N200 million, also acquiring lands in​ ​Nasarawa state worth over N10billion​.​

In February 2010, he ​allegedly ​purchased over 61hectares in Angwan Monday, Karu LGA, Nasarawa state.

In January 2014, he allegedly purchased over 300.56Hectares and ​60.59 hectares in Angwan Sa’aka, Karu Local Government Council, Nasarawa state.

In June 2016, ​Madaki​ allegedly​​ purchased over 34.38hectares in Angwan Sarkin Mada along Angwan Chero Road, Karu LGA, Nasarawa state.

August 2016, he ​allegedly ​purchased over 16.96hectares at Gunduma along Madubi road, Karshi development area, Karu, LGC, Nasarawa state.

​​In total, Madaki​ allegedly​ purchased 474hectares of land​, despite being​ on a police superintendent’s salary.

Prof. Sagay​, who​ recommended a probe was sent documents to prove the acquisition of those properties by Madaki.

​Wilson Uwujaren​, EFCC ​Head ​of ​Media​ and​ Publicity​, denied knowledge of the documents.

“I don’t know of any documents of the acquisition​s​ you are talking about. I only speak on what I know.”