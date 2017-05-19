Former Counterterrorism expert blasts Trump | Says he doesn’t represent America

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

Former FBI and CIA official Philip Mudd, has once again thrown the President in the slammers by calling him an unredeemable narcissist.

Now a Counterterrorism expert on CNN, Mudd referred to Trump’s statements at the memorial wall honoring CIA heroes in January as “disgusting”. President Trump had complained about the media’s reports of a poor turnout of the crowd at his inauguration.

Referring to Trump’s narcissism, he said on CNN Thursday “We saw this within 24 hours of his inauguration, he doesn’t represent 320 million Americans, he represents one. And that’s Donald Trump.”

Trump’s recent statement at the Coast Guard Cadet graduation ceremony, in which he referred to himself as “doing a tremendous job” also got Mudd’s criticism.

Mudd said “He should be offering a vision of the future, what does he talk about? The sissy-in-chief talks about how tough it is to be president because the media comes after him.”

Mudd is one of Trump’s harshest critics, attacking him twice on CNN last week, first calling Trump a “coward” for firing FBI Director Comey. Just two days later, he criticized Trump saying, “You feel like you’ve got to give the president of the United States a pacifier and a rattle and put him in the crib.”