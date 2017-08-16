Customs intercept FUNAAB bus with Indian hemp

The Nigeria Customs Service. Ohun State Area Command said it has intercepted a Toyota Coaster bus, containing wraps of Indian hemp, along Imeko Afon area of the Idiroko border.

The bus reportedly belongs to the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

The Controller of the command, Sani Madugu, disclosed the seizure on Tuesday at the command’s headquarters in Abeokuta.

He said the driver of the bus was arrested.

He said customs operatives, who were on patrol on Saturday, intercepted the vehicle.

Madugu said 211 parcels of cannabis were discovered in the bus.

Madugu, who was accompanied by the state Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Bala Fagge, said, “The suspect, Abolade Bolaji, was caught in the Imeko border town while conveying the illegal drug into the country.

“He concealed parcels of Indian hemp (cannabis) under the bags of rice he was conveying with the vehicle to Abeokuta, when nemesis caught up with him.

“Our operatives on patrol stopped the vehicle and searched it, only to discover the illicit drug.”

Madugu later handed over the narcotic to the NDLEA for further investigation.