What do you think about Nnamdi Kanu’s Secret Service?

Last night, a video of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu inspecting “a guard of honour of the Biafra Secret Service (BSS) in Umuahia, Abia made its way online.

We have the video up on our Facebook page but you can watch parts of it below.

Biafra Secret Service IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu inspects what appears to be his army – the Biafra Secret Service (BSS). Posted by YNaija on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Biafra Secret Service Officials of 'Biafra Secret Service' (BSS) declare their motivations. Posted by YNaija on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

It is possible that you’ll erupt into a fit of laughter watching the clip but once you survive it, you’ll probably asking the same question that kept us up at night:

DOES NNAMDI KANU HAVE ANY IDEA THE HISTORY BEHIND THIS?

Because if he does then he’ll know the hardship that the men who fought for the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu side of the Nigerian Civil War had to endure during the period it lasted. And they didn’t go into the war looking like our kind neighborhood security guards.

We really need to stop while it’s all still fun and jokes. We must.