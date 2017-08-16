The YNaija Tracklist: I consulted Adeboye before contesting with Buhari – Osinbajo | ASUU, FG hold meeting over indefinite strike | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.

I consulted Adeboye before contesting with Buhari – Osinbajo – YNaija

You should be crawling, apologising to Nigerians | Buhari’s aide tells Jonathan – YNaija

ASUU, FG hold meeting over indefinite strike – YNaija

How Buhari shunned govt official who tried to undermine Osinbajo – Presidency – YNaija

ASUU wants all the problems to disappear with the wave of the hand – Presidency – YNaija

Constituency projects: Reps knock Obasanjo, insist he’s father of corruption – Punch

IPOB To Okorocha: We Can’t Deceive Millions Of Biafrans – Vanguard

Police suspend special promotion – The Nation

I didn’t decamp to PDP — Kwankwaso – Daily Trust

Both sides to blame in Virginia – Trump – BBC