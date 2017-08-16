You should be crawling, apologising to Nigerians | Buhari’s aide tells Jonathan

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie has said former President Goodluck Jonathan should be crawling and apologising to Nigeria for “plundering” the country.

Onochie said this on Tuesday in a series of tweets.

Why she made the statement:

  • The former President at the National Convention of the PDP claimed his government fought corruption.
  • He boasted that the opposition party would snatch power from the All Progressives Congress.

Her arguments:

  • Jonathan’s administration made broken promises.
  • His administration was marred by corrupt practices which hindered Nigerians from benefitting massive oil earnings.
  • His government was for a few persons, including former minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

What she said:

