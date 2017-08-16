You should be crawling, apologising to Nigerians | Buhari’s aide tells Jonathan

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie has said former President Goodluck Jonathan should be crawling and apologising to Nigeria for “plundering” the country.

Onochie said this on Tuesday in a series of tweets.

Why she made the statement:

The former President at the National Convention of the PDP claimed his government fought corruption.

He boasted that the opposition party would snatch power from the All Progressives Congress.

Her arguments:

Jonathan’s administration made broken promises.

His administration was marred by corrupt practices which hindered Nigerians from benefitting massive oil earnings.

His government was for a few persons, including former minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

What she said:

Ex Pres Jonathan should be crawling on his knees from Otueke to Kaura Namoda, apologising for how he presided over the plundering of Nigeria — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 14, 2017

Jonathan relied on Voodoo economic records which rated the Nigerian economy higher than that of industrialised South African economy….. pic.twitter.com/R9iWazIoR4 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 14, 2017

Massive oil earnings under Ex- President Jonathan did not benefit Nigerians as he bequeathed a dearth of infrastructures to Pres. Buhari. pic.twitter.com/ch8ijLzkFJ — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 14, 2017

The Govt. of Ex Pres. Jonathan was fraught with broken promises, massive corruption and shattered dreams. It was a Govt for a few Nigerians pic.twitter.com/7i6FMDe8OZ — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 14, 2017

We have not recovered from the news of the amount of cash and properties, recovered from Mrs Diezani Madueke, Jonathan's Petroleum Minister pic.twitter.com/cOTHrg5UOS — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 14, 2017

May we never see PDP again. Never Again! pic.twitter.com/AaQeC45Riw — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) August 14, 2017