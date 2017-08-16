Quit notices being issued must stop – PDP BoT

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned that the quit notices being issued by different ethnic groups must stop.

Chairman of the Board, Senator Walid Jibrin stated this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Background:

A coalition of Northern youth have asked Igbos living in their region should leave before October 1.

A group of Niger Delta militants also issued a quit notice to Northerners and Yorubas.

Benue youth also called on Fulani herdsmen to leave their land.

What must be done:

said the quit notices must stop. Nigerians must do away with hate speeches and embrace peace and unity.

Walid said, “I want to advise all against hate speeches, instead, we should find ways and means for unity and peace and allow us have permanent places wherever we are in Nigeria.

“To continue to call on Igbo in the North to quit is enough joke which must stop immediately. Another call from militants in the South-South that northerners and Yoruba should leave must stop.”

What is being done:

A delegation has been chosen to visit all parts of the country to reconcile Fulani herdsmen, farmers and various communities.

Many concerned northerners have a movement called ‘The protection of Igbos in North.

What he said:

“A true northerner does not at all support the call on the Igbo to leave the North. We must be allowed to live freely in any part of Nigeria. Many concerned northerners have a movement called ‘The protection of Igbos in North,’ under my chairmanship.

“I happened to attend the Okitipupa National College in Ode-Aye, Ondo State, where I struck up friendship with Yoruba classmates; we must emulate Sardauna, Ladoke Akintola, Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikwe and Tafawa Balewa all of blessed memory.”