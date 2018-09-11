The Big 5: PDP BoT sets up committee to pick consensus Presidential candidate; No new minimum wage yet – NLC | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Governors on the platform of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have rejected what they assume is an attempt to impose a presidential candidate on the party.

As reported by The Nation, the Governors have instead decided, together with the Board of Trustees (BoT) to meet with the 12 Presidential aspirants this week.

The BoT Chairman, Walid Jibrin, who disclosed this after a meeting of the board said, “A committee has been set up to discuss with all presidential aspirants to come up with one of them as consensus candidate.”

A PDP presidential candidate, Jonah Jang has promised to face insurgency and herdsmen killings headlong if he became president.

Jang who submitted his forms at the PDP secretariat lamented the stories of the killings of innocent citizens saying, “Our people have been suffering in the Northeast unabatedly. We have been told that Boko Haram have been defeated at one stage, the moment they make such announcement, you will get to know that Boko Haram has either even taken over a military unit or have ambushed soldiers.”

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba says the National Minimum Wage Committee is yet to submit its report to President Muhammadu Buhari because it has not agreed on a figure.

He added that the Federal Government has not come up with any figure to be agreed upon.

A former Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, Adejare Bello has reportedly left the PDP to team up with the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola to defeat Senator Ademola Adeleke.

He said in his resignation, “It is my sincere belief that some certain elements had hijacked the rudder of the ship of the party and changed its course towards an unknown part of which I am not ready to take.”

According to Punch, commercial drivers and commuters along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway have lamented the gridlock caused by roadblocks mounted by some men and officers of the Nigerian Army opposite the Deeper Life Conference Centre.

The report states that the Soldiers had mounted roadblocks at the Present end of the expressway but recently moved to a new location.

And stories from around the world…

The Donald Trump administration is considering sanctions against the Chinese government for detaining hundreds of thousands of ethnic Uighurs and other minority Muslim’s in internment camps, according to New York Times.

US military operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria have reportedly cost taxpayers more than $1.5 trillion, CNBC reports.

The three current operations, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan, Operation Inherent Resolve in Syria and Iraq, and Operation Noble Eagle have cost the country more than $185 billion of the total amount.

Tory Party chiefs are facing a mutiny over plans to cut the number of MPs from 650 to 600 in a shake up which would make Boris Johnson’s London seat a marginal constituency.

Under the proposed shake up of constituency boundaries revealed, the Conservatives would have won an overall majority of 16 at the last election instead of being eight seats short.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for a “bold decision” by US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on denuclearisation Tuesday as the White House said it was planning another summit with Pyongyang. (AFP)

Jailed former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will throw in the towel on Tuesday in his legal battle to run in the Oct. 7 election and allow his Workers Party to announce running mate Fernando Haddad as its candidate, party sources told Reuters.