Entertainment Roundup: John Legend becomes first black man to earn EGOT status | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Teebillz talks about Wizkid and Tiwa Savage’s relationship

In a rather unusual manner, Teebillz took to Instagram to talk about the alleged sexual escapades between his estranged wife, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid. Posting a picture of him and Wizkid he wrote that Wizkid is his ‘lil bro’ and so, will not cross the line with him. He went to list those Tiwa Savage would rather have sex with.

Read Also: Teebillz’s endless obsession with Tiwa Savage is peak male entitlement

John Legend’s EGOT win makes history

John Legend (Instagram/johnlegend)
At 39, John Legend is one of the youngest EGOT winners and also became the first African-American man to snag that honour.

“EGOT” stands for the big four awards in the entertainment industry: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Anthony Bourdain, ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ and ‘Saturday Night Live’ Win Big on Night 2 of Creative Arts Emmy Awards

CNN’s “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” and NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” and “Saturday Night Live” won big on Sunday on the second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Check out the list here.

Nicki Minaj says altercation with Cardi B was ‘mortifying and humiliating

Nicki Minaj took to the airwaves on Monday afternoon to address her fight with Cardi B at a Fashion Week event in New York City on Friday. Speaking on Beats 1’s Queen Radio, which can be heard on Apple Music, Minaj said she found the incident “mortifying and humiliating” especially since it happened in front of “upper echelon people who have their lives together.”

Responding to the claim that Minaj had made degrading remarks about Cardi’s newborn daughter, Minaj said, “It’s all lies,” adding, “I would never ridicule anyone’s child. [It’s] so sad for someone to pin that on somebody. … I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. … These lies are ridiculous.”

