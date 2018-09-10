Entertainment Roundup: Eminem breaks 36-year-old UK chart record; Omotola says singing is her first love | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment over the weekend and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Actor, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde says she is going back into the studio

In an interview with Punch, she says, “you can call that my first love if you want. I know a lot of people get shocked when I say that I love singing more than acting, but that is just the truth and I would have to speak my truth. I know that people think I have not ‘blown’ (made it big) as a singer so they expect me to just say acting is my love, but I would shock the world soon.”

Project Fame winner, Olawale said he became a cab driver to support his music career

He said, “I resorted to driving cabs because a white collar job would not give me time to face my music career. At a point, I thought about how I could support my music career while working; I thought about jobs that would allow me to have time for my studio session and do what I love doing without being tied down under someone’s employment.

“That is why I resorted to driving cabs. If I take up a white collar job, I would be in the office from 9am to 5pm and I would not have time for music anymore, which is what I have a passion for. Music is what I love doing.”

Eminem breaks 36-year-old UK chart record for most consecutive No 1 albums.

Eminem has broken the UK chart record for consecutive No 1 albums, beating a record held jointly for 36 years by Abba and Led Zeppelin.

His album Kamikaze, is his ninth No 1 in a row. Kamikaze is also the fourth-fastest selling album this year in the UK, behind Arctic Monkeys, Drake and George Ezra, and outsold the No 2 album, the soundtrack to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, by three copies to one.

The album’s opening track, The Ringer, also reached No 4 in the singles chart – it features an attack on Donald Trump, while two other album tracks, Lucky You and Fall, also reached the Top 10.

Emmys make history as black actors take home guest star categories

Tiffany Haddish, Ron Cephas Jones, Samira Wiley and Katt Williams struck Emmy gold on Saturday for their respective television guest star appearances in a history-making set of results. It is the first time all four guest star statues were awarded to black actors.

Haddish and Williams won for best guest actress and actor in a comedy series for their work on “Saturday Night Live” and “Atlanta,” respectively.

Jones, a beloved figure on NBC’s “This Is Us,” and Wiley, a compelling presence on Hulu’s “Handmaid’s Tale,” took home the prizes for best guest actor and actress in a drama.

They are all first-time Emmy winners.

Baba Suwe to release film based on his NDLEA experience

The Nigerian actor Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe spoke to Punch on his ordeal with NDLEA which happened about 7 years ago.

When asked if he’s considering making a movie, he said: “Yes, it will be out soon. The title will be, ‘Oya’gbe ti’.”

Genevieve Nnaji speaks to Women and Hollywood about “Lionheart”

Genevieve Nnaji sat down with Women and Nollywood before the premiere of her directorial debut “Lionheart” at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Talking about the inspiration she said, “I’ve always had a hunger for visual storytelling. There is so much material out there that is still untold — countless real-life stories from within and outside Africa, and today, we have the chance to tell it ourselves. My hope is that Africans will have adequate representation globally, and be given a seat at the table in big studio productions as we continue to grow and improve from within the continent.

“I also believe that my generation of women need to continue to work at paving a path better than the one that exists today for the future generation of women in film.”

New footage emerges of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj ‘fight’

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B appear to have got into some serious beef while attending a New York Fashion Week Party.

It was reported on Saturday that the girls broke into a fight over comments that the Super Bass songstress had liked about Cardi’s techniques as a mother. Despite Cardi’s reps claiming that she wasn’t intending to start a fight, new footage has emerged of the spat, which shows the drama unfold.