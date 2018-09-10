Lagos Comic-Con 2018 to hold this September

The seventh edition of the Lagos Comic Convention aka “Lagos Comic-Con”, widely regarded as Africa’s biggest geek and pop culture event, is set to hold on Saturday September 15, 2018, at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

This year’s event is themed: Aspire, Dream, Prosper.

The one-day event which will feature masterclasses and exhibitions from various creative fields such as comics, animation, gaming, films, books, virtual reality and creative arts, serves as a platform for the exchange of ideas and business opportunities in a sector that is dominantly youthful and urban.

It is also an avenue to celebrate the success of practitioners in these industries and to encourage broader participation and support for the building of knowledge and capacity necessary to strengthen these sectors and create jobs.

Speaking about this year’s convention, Ayodele Elegba, Founder, Lagos Comic-Con said: “Being the seventh edition this year, we want to give every attendee an experience of a life time. The fun would be seven times bigger. At the end of the event all who attend will leave without a doubt they were in truly the biggest gathering of geeks and pop culture fans in Africa.”

Activities at the convention will include:

MASTER CLASSES

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa and some of Nollywood’s finest such as Juliana Olayode (Toyo baby), Mildred Okwo, Niyi Akinmolayan, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kemi Adesoye, Alexander Rideau from South Africa and other exciting speakers from various fields will be speaking at different seminar zones and master classes on comics, animation, film books and creative arts at the convention.

Various zones at the convention include:

1. NOLLYCON: Film Zone/Sessions: A Panel event with important conversations targeted at professionals and enthusiasts within the movie industry.

2. COMMICCON: Here, comic artists will display their works such as: comics, costumes, character and action figures, posters etc.

3. GAMEZONE: This is the exclusive gaming area which boasts of gamers and enthusiast a like.

4. RENDACON: Animation Zone/Sessions: This is the animation, here seminars and panel sessions will cover both the business and art of animation.

5. BOOKICON: Book Zone/Sessions: The Fiction Book Zone of the event. Here seminars and panel sessions will cover celebrity book signings, author workshops, book reviews, publishing workshops, book discussion panels and more.

KIDS ZONE

At this zone, children from ages 6-12 will be taken through special workshops on Illustration, Animation and creative writing. They would also be taken on guided tour of the exhibition hall while being educated on the different forms of creative arts. There will be numerous games and activities at this zone.

COMPETITONS

Lagos Comic-Con will feature competitions like: The Book Pitch Competition, where aspiring authors compete before judges and the top three wins book publishing deals from Naphtali Books. The Comic Pitch competition, where comic creators enter and the top competitor wins an all-expense paid trip to South Africa to showcase their comics at the ICON gaming competition.

Other competitions include the Animation Pitch competition, Gaming Competition and the most fun of all, the Costume Competition (COSPLAY). All these competitions come with fantastic prizes and rewards. For more information on these competitions, please visit: Lagos Comic Convention.

EXHIBITIONS

The largest and busiest location at the event will be the exhibition hall where dozens of brands in creative arts and outside it will be showcasing and selling their products and services to thousands of enthusiasts. Brands on display vary from comics, books, films, games, fashion items, foods, apps, IT services, Tech products, and financial services. Other hotspots of Lagos Comic Con are; red carpet, stage performances, film screenings, book signings, awards and lots more.

Visit: afritickets for your tickets to the master class sessions and Kid Zone.