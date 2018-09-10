A heist and other shenanigans in the trailer for ‘Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons’

It was only a matter of time before Nollywood made a movie about the fabled Yoruba Demons, and it seems fitting that comedian and filmmaker AY Makun. Makun’s Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons circulated the news circuit early in the year, a departure from his signature schlocky travel comedies. This time, Yoruba Demons as a theme is up for consumption, and it speaks to Makun’s filmmaking formula of looking into our cultural patchwork and packaging the trendier parts.

So what is The Real Yoruba Demons saying that we don’t already know? The skeletal plot reveals the core characters Remi Martins (Falz), Ayo Adesanya (Ramsey Nouah), Naz Okigbo (Jim Iyke) and Amaju Abioritsegbemi (AY Makun) as Abuja’s eligible bachelors. And popular too. They have thriving businesses, palatial homes, fast cars and the attention of women in no short supply.

There are reasons to believe The Real Yoruba Demons is a heist movie. A scene in the just-released trailer show a tech-savvy Falz and Jim Iyke communicating discreetly and stationed in an establishment. Another scene shows Ireti Doyle in a (sex?) scene and shaking like a leaf. At the end of the trailer, the gunfight scenes clips the movie into an action-thriller and offers something seemingly weighty.

Written by Anthony Kehinde Joseph and directed by Toka Mcbaror, Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons stars Jide Kosoko, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Damilola Adegbite, Osas Ighodaro and Lilian Esoro. Out in cinemas September 28, you can check the official trailer below.