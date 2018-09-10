8 things you could be doing from the backseat of a Taxify

Remember when you were a kid and all you wanted to do was get behind the wheels of a car and drive all day everyday. Then you got the chance and you quickly got bored of driving your mom to the market and eventually spending long periods of time in traffic.

Now you have the choice of actually ditching your keys and taking to the backseat. Wondering why you should do this? Here are a few of our favourite reasons.

1) Catch up with social media: Now that you are in the backseat of a Taxify, you can now catch up on all the gist you have missed out on because you had to spend half of your time stuck in traffic . From the backseat, you get to see which cousin had a baby, who is getting married next and even figure out Davido’s net worth.

2) Not shout at danfo drivers: Avoiding our national problem “Danfos” on the road doesn’t have to be your problem  anymore, you can sit down, relax and let that be done for you. Frustration what? You are in the back seat now.

3) Get ready for work: Convert your “getting ready for work” time into an additional 15-30 mins of sleep, take a bath, wear the necessary clothing and do the rest in the ride. Go in looking like you survived the zombie apocalypse and  come out looking like a million bucks.

4) Avoiding stress from traffic jams: Since you can’t technically avoid traffic jams, you  can at least get to do whatever the you feel like doing while in traffic. You have autonomy and from the backseat, the world is yours to command.

5) Taking selfies: Lighting is everything!!! When taking selfies, this is key. Moving from one place to another, you are spoiled with choice for lighting, under the bridge, under a canopy of trees, with street lights in the background and so on. When you are done, don’t forget to post on Instagram and hashtag Taxify.

6) Conference calls: Now you don’t have to hop on a conference call late and awkwardly introduce yourself anymore,  join the meeting, relax in the back seat that you are and take those calls relaxed- as you would at work.

7) Prepare for presentations/practice your lines: run through that script/powerpoint presentation over and over till it’s perfect and kill it at that audition/pitch.

8) Sleep: Ah yes, everyone is favourite reason; whether going to work from home or you are headed back home from work you can nod off a bit ( thankfully not behind the steering) and exit the car once the trip is over (try not to snore or drool, it might affect your ratings).

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Sponsor September 10, 2018

Lagos Comic-Con 2018 to hold this September

The seventh edition of the Lagos Comic Convention aka “Lagos Comic-Con”, widely regarded as Africa’s biggest geek and pop culture ...

Sponsor September 8, 2018

Gbolabo emerges winner of Knorr Taste Quest Season 5, goes home with ₦5million and a brand new car

Unilever seasoning brand, Knorr in partnership with LG Electronics, Chevrolet and Shoprite capped off the 5th Season of Knorr Taste ...

Sponsor September 7, 2018

Omawumi unveiled as Lifebuoy brand ambassador; to help children adopt better hygiene practices

Lifebuoy Nigeria has unveiled sensational Afro-pop artiste, Omawumi Megbele as its brand ambassador during the official re-launch of the health ...

Sponsor September 6, 2018

Airtel reaffirms commitment to promoting corporate philanthropy

Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has said it will continue to promote corporate philanthropy in line with its vision ...

Sponsor September 5, 2018

Her Network Woman of the Year Awards 2018 Call for Nominations

Her Network Woman of the Year Awards (HNWOTY) has announced its call for nominations for its annual celebration of outstanding ...

Sponsor September 5, 2018

Nigeria, South Africa and Ivory Coast are the countries with the highest mobile and online reading populations in 2018

Opera and Worldreader, the global nonprofit that believes everyone can be a reader, announced on the International Literacy Day that ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail