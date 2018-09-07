Yvonne Orji discusses getting career advice from the Holy Spirit on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

There’s nothing more Nigerian than hearing someone say they heard the voice of God showing them the way. Which is why Yvonne Orji, in a way, didn’t disappoint. The Insecure star first really gained traction in her career when she revealed that contrary to Molly, the character she portrays on the show who frequently has casual and semi-casual sex, she is a virgin and abstaining till marriage. She recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, her first late night appearance that captured her ebullient charm and verve.

The interview took a plunge into Orji’s life, how she began her comedy journey and love for dancing and asking the ‘Holy Spirit’ for career advice. She now plays Molly on the hit HBO show Insecure and, as you already know, Insecure is a racy show. The fourth episode of the current season had the lead character Issa and Daniel enjoying a spontaneous date, taking off their clothes and jumping into a stranger’s swimming pool.

When Colbert asks how Orji’s conservative Nigerian parents feel about watching her in the show, the actress reveals how she thought her parents – who were living in Nigeria at the time – would never see the show. But it eventually premiered in Nigeria and an aunt ended up telling them when and where to watch it. “I was like, who is this aunt that keeps calling you and ruining my life,” she joked.

Now, Orji’s parents are fans of the show. Yesterday, it was announced that Insecure has been renewed for a fourth season. Issa Rae, star and series creator, revealed the exciting news on Twitter. We still have several episodes and a lot of messiness to go in season three, but fans are already celebrating the good news.