‘Bipolar’ is the movie from Oyin Laz creating awareness on the mental disorder

In a recent interview with the Nigerian Tribune, actress and filmmaker Oyin Laz said when she first gave the script of Bipolar to the director, Muyiwa Ademola, he was initially sceptical about the movie’s reception. “I’m not worried about acceptability than to pass the message. This is a serious issue that needs to be addressed before it gets out of hand. This is why I took the risk. Instead of producing any movie, I feel fulfilled to join forces with other health organisations and medial experts to proffer a solution to this problem among people.”

As a tool of advocacy, Bipolar premiered recently at Ozone Cinemas, Yaba, with a cast ensemble of Jide Kosoko, Lanre Hassan, Yemi Solace, Abdulateef Adedimeji, and Bimbo Oshin. “A lot of people have been asking if I have bipolar disorder, which must have prompted me to put in a movie. No, I have a lot of people around me suffering from bipolar, which was exactly what inspired me.”

Stigmatisation surrounding mental illness is still rife in Nigeria, though platforms like Mentally Aware are breaking these barriers through social media and making information accessible via their website. With Bipolar, as a movie, the message easily seeps into public consciousness. Shot in the US and Nigeria, Bipolar follows the story of a woman who finds herself back in Nigerian due to anger issues with her boyfriend, played by Bolanle Ninalowo. Along the line, she meets a doctor who walks her through managing her anger and releasing it through positive outlets. But not without some crisis.

Bipolar has a dash of comedy and is now showing in cinemas.