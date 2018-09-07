‘Bipolar’ is the movie from Oyin Laz creating awareness on the mental disorder

In a recent interview with the Nigerian Tribune, actress and filmmaker Oyin Laz said when she first gave the script of Bipolar to the director, Muyiwa Ademola, he was initially sceptical about the movie’s reception. “I’m not worried about acceptability than to pass the message. This is a serious issue that needs to be addressed before it gets out of hand. This is why I took the risk. Instead of producing any movie, I feel fulfilled to join forces with other health organisations and medial experts to proffer a solution to this problem among people.”

RELATED: AMVCA winner Odunlade Adekola’s new comedy ‘The Vendor’ will hit cinemas this week

As a tool of advocacy, Bipolar premiered recently at Ozone Cinemas, Yaba, with a cast ensemble of Jide Kosoko, Lanre Hassan, Yemi Solace, Abdulateef Adedimeji, and Bimbo Oshin. “A lot of people have been asking if I have bipolar disorder, which must have prompted me to put in a movie. No, I have a lot of people around me suffering from bipolar, which was exactly what inspired me.”

RELATED: John Boyega to executive produce British fantasy horror film ‘A Spriggan’

Stigmatisation surrounding mental illness is still rife in Nigeria, though platforms like Mentally Aware are breaking these barriers through social media and making information accessible via their website. With Bipolar, as a movie, the message easily seeps into public consciousness. Shot in the US and Nigeria, Bipolar follows the story of a woman who finds herself back in Nigerian due to anger issues with her boyfriend, played by Bolanle Ninalowo. Along the line, she meets a doctor who walks her through managing her anger and releasing it through positive outlets. But not without some crisis.

Bipolar has a dash of comedy and is now showing in cinemas.

Tags: , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo September 6, 2018

AMVCA winner Odunlade Adekola’s new comedy ‘The Vendor’ will hit cinemas this week

Over the weekend, meme king Odunlade Adekola beat Kalu Ikeagwu, IK Ogbonna, Jimmy Olukoya, and OC Ukeje to win Best ...

Bernard Dayo September 5, 2018

Why the ‘King of Boys’ trailer takes the spot as the best trailer of the year

Nollywood movie trailers are inherently hard to understand. You know I’m right. Go to YouTube and see for yourself; it’s ...

Bernard Dayo September 5, 2018

John Boyega to executive produce British fantasy horror film ‘A Spriggan’

Piggybacking off on Pacific Rim: Uprising which he produced and starred in, Deadline exclusively reports that Star Wars actor John ...

Bernard Dayo September 4, 2018

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s ‘Farming’ stars Genevieve Nnaji, and here’s what the movie is about

Back in 2017, Variety reported the news about Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s British drama Farming. Based on Agbaje’s autobiographical story, Farming centers ...

Bernard Dayo September 4, 2018

Nollywood was founded on horror movies, but now the industry has neglected the genre

This Friday, The Nun will premiere in cinemas and it will be glorious, a horror movie so scary that YouTube ...

Bernard Dayo September 3, 2018

Get ready for another visit to Wakanda because ‘Black Panther’ is coming to Netflix this September!

Is there anyone on the planet who is yet to see Black Panther? I won’t be surprised though. It took ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail