Entertainment Roundup: Kanye is the Pornhub Awards’ Creative Director; Offset says Kim Kardashian should be president | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Burt Reynolds, “Smokey and the Bandit” star, dead at 82

Burt Reynolds, the mustachioed megastar died Thursday, according to his agent, Todd Eisner.

He was 82.

His niece Nancy Lee Hess said in a statement, “He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tail bone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that’s who he was. My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino, and the amazing cast that was assembled.”

Kanye is the Pornhub Awards’ Creative Director

Kanye West is the creative director of the first-ever Pornhub Awards, Vanity Fair reports.

During his recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Kanye was asked if his attitude toward women has changed since having daughters. “Nah, I still look at Pornhub,” he responded before shouting out which porn categories he browses on the site. And now he’s the website’s award show’s creative director.

Kanye also premiered a new single and music video with Lil Pump called “I Love It.” The video is directed by Spike Jonze

Offset wants Kim Kardashian to be president

Offset wants to see the first female president in U.S. history … and he is looking at Kim Kardashian. according to TMZ.

Offset’s been in jail in Georgia multiple times for weapons charges and weed possession. So, he’s 100 percent behind Kim’s fight to free prisoners, especially because she’s helping black people.

Oscars postpones new Popular Film Category for further study

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts says it’s reconsidering rolling out a new “popular” category for the Oscars, and putting it on hold for 2019 … and probably forever.

The AMPA said Thursday that the category of “Best Achievement in Popular Film” merits further study … and it won’t be happening for the 2019 award show.

The Academy’s CEO, Dawn Hudson, says … “There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognize the need for further discussion with our members.” She continued, “We have made changes to the Oscars over the years—including this year—and we will continue to evolve while also respecting the incredible legacy of the last 90 years.”