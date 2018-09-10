Today’s Noisemakers: Kingsley Moghalu, Victor Asemota, Favour Onyeoziri, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1. Lateefa
Kids are resuming back to school today, I pray we don't get to weep over them and may we never regret any penny we spend on them.
— Google 💕 (@the_lateefa) September 10, 2018
2. Victor Asemota
When people start nitpicking and twisting facts to try to win arguments, it is always important to state the fundamentals.
The problem is not with China and their loans. The problem is with lazy African governments who think it is an easier way out to avoid mandated reforms.
— Victor Asemota (@asemota) September 10, 2018
Loans may help a few to win elections today. Avoiding the hard choices will make us all losers tomorrow.
— Victor Asemota (@asemota) September 10, 2018
3. Teebillz
Weather you like it or not Ayo is my lil bro and he knows not to cross me on blood Gang ❤️….. we don’t play that shit on 400 blocks! That’s my lil Nigga and is Big Hommie Sauce kid aka Sinzu guaranteed me on the lil homie even though he’s my blood and Mr Capable Banky W is my blood! ……… I’m just saying this to the general public that tend to come at me on some disrespectful Shit!!!! For your information! Thank you Titi for respecting me! your opinion on her and my lil bro Wizzy is bullshit! Don Jazzy! Jazzy! Will never allow that! WizKid they fuck Tiwa? I trusted you fam??????????? He will never allow that!!!! Tiwa gets mad at me on my own P but she will never put me down like that……. she better be fvking with Femi Otedola, Aliko Dangote, Or Mr Adeleke Aka Baba Olowo!!!. If you are not in that category then FUCK YOU..and at the the end of the day my hustle will match on with my responsibilities in my kids names !!! But 4real on Jamil#!!!!! Tiwa will never disrespect me like That!!! FuCK your opinion on them!!!! @tiwasavage @wizkidayo keep giving us that 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 congratulations blood @wizkidayo on The NIKE thanks for putting Naija On the Map’ #Blessings❤️
4. Kingsley Moghalu
5. Favour Onyeoziri
This is just to remind Nigerians that Teebillz is not the reason why we have bad roads, poor power supply, and high levels of unemployment.
If you are angry and need someone to bash, face Buhari, your State Governor & other politicians.
— FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) September 10, 2018
6. Babalola Joseph
There comes a time when you have to choose between turning the page or closing the book.
— Babalola Olufemi Joseph (@Iamfemijoseph) September 10, 2018
7. Smiley
Whatever u give a woman, she will make greater. If u give her sperm, u get a baby. if u give her a house, u get a home. If u give her a SMILE, she’ll give u her heart. She multiplies & enlarges what is given to her. So, if u give her any crap, be ready to receive a ton of shit😉!
— Smiley (@Smiley_Africa) September 10, 2018
