Today’s Noisemakers: Kingsley Moghalu, Victor Asemota, Favour Onyeoziri, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Lateefa

Kids are resuming back to school today, I pray we don't get to weep over them and may we never regret any penny we spend on them. — Google 💕 (@the_lateefa) September 10, 2018

2. Victor Asemota

When people start nitpicking and twisting facts to try to win arguments, it is always important to state the fundamentals. The problem is not with China and their loans. The problem is with lazy African governments who think it is an easier way out to avoid mandated reforms. — Victor Asemota (@asemota) September 10, 2018

Loans may help a few to win elections today. Avoiding the hard choices will make us all losers tomorrow. — Victor Asemota (@asemota) September 10, 2018

3. Teebillz

4. Kingsley Moghalu

5. Favour Onyeoziri

This is just to remind Nigerians that Teebillz is not the reason why we have bad roads, poor power supply, and high levels of unemployment. If you are angry and need someone to bash, face Buhari, your State Governor & other politicians. — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) September 10, 2018

6. Babalola Joseph

There comes a time when you have to choose between turning the page or closing the book. — Babalola Olufemi Joseph (@Iamfemijoseph) September 10, 2018

7. Smiley

Whatever u give a woman, she will make greater. If u give her sperm, u get a baby. if u give her a house, u get a home. If u give her a SMILE, she’ll give u her heart. She multiplies & enlarges what is given to her. So, if u give her any crap, be ready to receive a ton of shit😉! — Smiley (@Smiley_Africa) September 10, 2018